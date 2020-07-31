Protagonista de «Breaking Bad» sorprendió a sus fanáticos confesando que tuvo Covid-19

El actor Bryan Cranston afirmó vía Instagram que padeció Covid-19, enfermedad que aseguró logró vencer.
Cranston, que protagonizó series como «Breaking Bad» y «Malcolm in the Middle», contó en el video publicado en la red social que solo tuvo síntomas leves.
En la instancia afirmó que "quiero anunciar que tuve Covid-19 hace poco tiempo. (Fui) muy afortunado, tuve síntomas muy leves".
El destacado intérprete, además, reveló que se encuentra donando plasma a los científicos a fin de contribuir a la investigación de esta enfermedad, también fue muy enfático en destacar la importancia del uso de la mascarilla y de mantener el distanciamiento social.
"Yo fui uno de los afortunados. Tuve síntomas leves, cuento mis bendiciones e instó a que sigas usando la maldita mascarilla, te laves las manos y mantengas la distancia social. Podemos prevalecer, pero SOLO si seguimos las reglas juntos. Que estén bien, manténganse bien", afirmó.
MIRA ACÁ EL VIDEO:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well. BC
PURANOTICIA