Logo Puranoticia
  • Youtube
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Protagonista de «Breaking Bad» sorprendió a sus fanáticos confesando que tuvo Covid-19

Bryan Cranston aclaró que tuvo "síntomas leves" y además recalcó la importancia del uso adecuado de la mascarilla y de mantener el distanciamiento social.
Icono Whatsapp
Icono Twitter
Protagonista de «Breaking Bad» sorprendió a sus fanáticos confesando que tuvo Covid-19
Espectáculos , Viernes 31 de julio de 2020 a las 13:20 horas

El actor Bryan Cranston afirmó vía Instagram que padeció Covid-19, enfermedad que aseguró logró vencer.

Cranston, que protagonizó series como «Breaking Bad» y «Malcolm in the Middle», contó en el video publicado en la red social que solo tuvo síntomas leves.

En la instancia afirmó que "quiero anunciar que tuve Covid-19 hace poco tiempo. (Fui) muy afortunado, tuve síntomas muy leves".

El destacado intérprete, además, reveló que se encuentra donando plasma a los científicos a fin de contribuir a la investigación de esta enfermedad, también fue muy enfático en destacar la importancia del uso de la mascarilla y de mantener el distanciamiento social.

"Yo fui uno de los afortunados. Tuve síntomas leves, cuento mis bendiciones e instó a que sigas usando la maldita mascarilla, te laves las manos y mantengas la distancia social. Podemos prevalecer, pero SOLO si seguimos las reglas juntos. Que estén bien, manténganse bien", afirmó.

MIRA ACÁ EL VIDEO:

PURANOTICIA

NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
barra titular
OTRAS NOTICIAS DESTACADAS
barra titular
Pandemia ataca a la billetera de Viña del Mar: Al menos $11.000 millones dejaría de percibir este año la municipalidad
Pandemia ataca a la billetera de Viña del Mar: Al menos $11.000 millones dejaría de percibir este año la municipalidad
Regiones 14:29 Como primera medida solicitan al Concejo Municipal reducir en al menos 3.500 millones de pesos el presupuesto debido a que "no habrá caja".
Dos trabajadoras resultaron intoxicadas tras emergencia al interior de la residencia sanitaria del hotel O'Higgins
Dos trabajadoras resultaron intoxicadas tras emergencia al interior de la residencia sanitaria del hotel O'Higgins
Regiones 14:40 Emergencia diría relación a una emanación de consistencia gaseosa, producto de una limpieza que personal del hotel realizó en el lugar.
Accidente aéreo en Independencia: helicóptero capota en terrenos del hospital Roberto del Río
Nacional 11:56 De acuerdo a información preliminar, el hecho obedecería a un aterrizaje de emergencia en el centro asistencial de la región Metropolitana.
Karen Rojo fue suspendida de sus funciones como Alcaldesa de Antofagasta
Regiones 12:32 Jefa comunal enfrenta una investigación judicial por presunto fraude al fisco y negociación incompatible.
Casi 4,8 millones de afiliados a las AFP han solicitado el retiro del 10% de sus fondos
13:23 Casi 4,8 millones de afiliados a las AFP han solicitado el retiro del 10% de sus fondos
Confirman caso de Covid-19 positivo en la Cámara de Diputados a horas de la Cuenta Pública
14:48 Confirman caso de Covid-19 positivo en la Cámara de Diputados a horas de la Cuenta Pública
Ministro del Interior tras visita a La Araucanía: "En Chile no hay presos políticos"
15:01 Ministro del Interior tras visita a La Araucanía: "En Chile no hay presos políticos"
Tasa de desocupación nacional subió al 12,2% durante el trimestre abril - junio de 2020
09:17 Tasa de desocupación nacional subió al 12,2% durante el trimestre abril - junio de 2020
Desempleo en la región de Valparaíso aumenta 5,1 puntos en un año y se ubica en 13,4%
09:30 Desempleo en la región de Valparaíso aumenta 5,1 puntos en un año y se ubica en 13,4%
NACIONAL
barra roja
Accidente aéreo en Independencia: helicóptero capota en terrenos del hospital Roberto del Río

Accidente aéreo en Independencia: helicóptero capota en terrenos del hospital Roberto del Río

Casi 4,8 millones de afiliados a las AFP han solicitado el retiro del 10% de sus fondos

Casi 4,8 millones de afiliados a las AFP han solicitado el retiro del 10% de sus fondos

Tasa de desocupación nacional subió al 12,2% durante el trimestre abril - junio de 2020

Tasa de desocupación nacional subió al 12,2% durante el trimestre abril - junio de 2020

Balance del Covid-19 en Chile: 2.123 nuevos contagios, 17.883 casos activos y otras 80 víctimas fatales

Balance del Covid-19 en Chile: 2.123 nuevos contagios, 17.883 casos activos y otras 80 víctimas fatales

REGIONES
barra azul
Pandemia ataca a la billetera de Viña del Mar: Al menos $11.000 millones dejaría de percibir este año la municipalidad

Pandemia ataca a la billetera de Viña del Mar: Al menos $11.000 millones dejaría de percibir este año la municipalidad

Dos trabajadoras resultaron intoxicadas tras emergencia al interior de la residencia sanitaria del hotel O'Higgins

Dos trabajadoras resultaron intoxicadas tras emergencia al interior de la residencia sanitaria del hotel O'Higgins

Desempleo en la región de Valparaíso aumenta 5,1 puntos en un año y se ubica en 13,4%

Desempleo en la región de Valparaíso aumenta 5,1 puntos en un año y se ubica en 13,4%

Cifra de fallecimientos asociados a Covid-19 se acerca a 500 en la región de Valparaíso

Cifra de fallecimientos asociados a Covid-19 se acerca a 500 en la región de Valparaíso

INTERNACIONAL
barra azul
Tormenta «Isaías» se convierte en huracán: amenaza a Bahamas y al sur de Estados Unidos

Tormenta «Isaías» se convierte en huracán: amenaza a Bahamas y al sur de Estados Unidos

La pandemia del coronavirus supera los 17 millones de contagiados en el mundo

La pandemia del coronavirus supera los 17 millones de contagiados en el mundo

Donald Trump sugirió postergar las elecciones presidenciales por un supuesto riesgo de fraude

Donald Trump sugirió postergar las elecciones presidenciales por un supuesto riesgo de fraude

China confirma más de 100 casos adicionales de coronavirus por segundo día consecutivo

China confirma más de 100 casos adicionales de coronavirus por segundo día consecutivo

NEGOCIOS
barra amarilla
Casi 4,8 millones de afiliados a las AFP han solicitado el retiro del 10% de sus fondos

Casi 4,8 millones de afiliados a las AFP han solicitado el retiro del 10% de sus fondos

Tasa de desocupación nacional subió al 12,2% durante el trimestre abril - junio de 2020

Tasa de desocupación nacional subió al 12,2% durante el trimestre abril - junio de 2020

Desempleo en la región de Valparaíso aumenta 5,1 puntos en un año y se ubica en 13,4%

Desempleo en la región de Valparaíso aumenta 5,1 puntos en un año y se ubica en 13,4%

Isapres informan alza de planes y Superintendencia de Salud habilita sección «Reclamos»

Isapres informan alza de planes y Superintendencia de Salud habilita sección «Reclamos»

TENDENCIAS
barra morada
Expertas explican cómo lidiar con el "maskne" o acné por el uso de la mascarilla

Expertas explican cómo lidiar con el "maskne" o acné por el uso de la mascarilla

Xiaomi presenta su nuevo ventilador portátil el cual se controla desde el smartphone

Xiaomi presenta su nuevo ventilador portátil el cual se controla desde el smartphone

Swisskronotex: Descubre lo último en tendencias en pisos y revestimientos con calidad europea

Swisskronotex: Descubre lo último en tendencias en pisos y revestimientos con calidad europea

Reina Isabel II vende su propia ginebra por 40.000 pesos chilenos

Reina Isabel II vende su propia ginebra por 40.000 pesos chilenos

PURA MUJER
barra rosada
Plan Mascarilla 19: Los detalles de la nueva medida para denunciar "violencia contra la mujer"

Plan Mascarilla 19: Los detalles de la nueva medida para denunciar "violencia contra la mujer"

6 alimentos que te ayudarán a combatir el acné

6 alimentos que te ayudarán a combatir el acné

Todos juntos por un mundo libre de Cáncer de Mama

Todos juntos por un mundo libre de Cáncer de Mama

Cocina entretenida en tu hogar

Cocina entretenida en tu hogar

MOTORES
barra azul
Kia Motors: Número Uno en estudio J.D. Power 2020

Kia Motors: Número Uno en estudio J.D. Power 2020

KIA Telluride y KIA Soul Ev Ganadores de los Premios "World Car 2020"

KIA Telluride y KIA Soul Ev Ganadores de los Premios "World Car 2020"

Descubre y conoce el nuevo KIA Sorento

Descubre y conoce el nuevo KIA Sorento

Vehículos particulares podrán realizar la conversión de gasolina a gas

Vehículos particulares podrán realizar la conversión de gasolina a gas

MUNDO INMOBILIARIO
barra azul
Habitantes de Quintay denuncian construcción de gran complejo inmobiliario pese a sequia que afecta a la zona

Habitantes de Quintay denuncian construcción de gran complejo inmobiliario pese a sequia que afecta a la zona

Tips para que dueños de propiedades negocien con arrendatarios en pandemia

Tips para que dueños de propiedades negocien con arrendatarios en pandemia

Lanzan plataforma para apoyar al sector inmobiliario tras baja de ventas que ya superan el 60%

Lanzan plataforma para apoyar al sector inmobiliario tras baja de ventas que ya superan el 60%

Estudio de compra con subsidio: Mayoría de las comunas de la región Metropolitana quedarían excluidas si se busca un departamento familiar

Estudio de compra con subsidio: Mayoría de las comunas de la región Metropolitana quedarían excluidas si se busca un departamento familiar

PURANOTICIA TV
barra azul
Concejo de Valparaíso evaluará "enroque" de Claudio Opazo: pasó de Administrador Municipal al gabinete de Jorge Sharp

Concejo de Valparaíso evaluará "enroque" de Claudio Opazo: pasó de Administrador Municipal al gabinete de Jorge Sharp

Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl

Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl

La desesperada "bicicleta económica" de Luis Mella: Municipio de Quillota se sigue "endeudando" para poder saldar "facturas impagas"

La desesperada "bicicleta económica" de Luis Mella: Municipio de Quillota se sigue "endeudando" para poder saldar "facturas impagas"

Este lunes volvieron a registrarse largas filas en sucursales de las AFP por retiro del 10%

Este lunes volvieron a registrarse largas filas en sucursales de las AFP por retiro del 10%

VIDA EN PAREJA
barra azul
Científicos explican por qué viven más tiempo las mujeres que los hombres

Científicos explican por qué viven más tiempo las mujeres que los hombres

Pelear con la pareja nos ayuda a vivir más tiempo (si sabemos hacerlo)

Pelear con la pareja nos ayuda a vivir más tiempo (si sabemos hacerlo)

Solteros o casados: ¿Quiénes llevan un estilo de vida más saludable?

Solteros o casados: ¿Quiénes llevan un estilo de vida más saludable?

Científicos desarrollan la píldora anticonceptiva masculina

Científicos desarrollan la píldora anticonceptiva masculina

Concejo de Valparaíso evaluará "enroque" de Claudio Opazo: pasó de Administrador Municipal al gabinete de Jorge Sharp
PURA TV
Concejo de Valparaíso evaluará "enroque" de Claudio Opazo: pasó de Administrador Municipal al gabinete de Jorge Sharp
Concejo de Valparaíso evaluará "enroque" de Claudio Opazo: pasó de Administrador Municipal al...
Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl
PURA TV
Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl
La desesperada "bicicleta económica" de Luis Mella: Municipio de Quillota se sigue "endeudando" para poder saldar "facturas impagas"
PURA TV
La desesperada "bicicleta económica" de Luis...
Este lunes volvieron a registrarse largas filas en sucursales de las AFP por retiro del 10%
PURA TV
Este lunes volvieron a registrarse largas filas...
Detienen a cuñado de diputado Andrés Longton en Reñaca: Sujeto poseía laboratorio ilegal de productos derivados de cannabis
PURA TV
Detienen a cuñado de diputado Andrés Longton en...

Buscador
LO ÚLTIMO
Gobierno anuncia «Transición» en María Pinto y cordón sanitario por fiesta de San Lorenzo en Tarapacá
15:19 Gobierno anuncia «Transición» en María Pinto y cordón sanitario por fiesta de San Lorenzo en Tarapacá
Ministro del Interior tras visita a La Araucanía: "En Chile no hay presos políticos"
15:01 Ministro del Interior tras visita a La Araucanía: "En Chile no hay presos políticos"
Confirman caso de Covid-19 positivo en la Cámara de Diputados a horas de la Cuenta Pública
14:48 Confirman caso de Covid-19 positivo en la Cámara de Diputados a horas de la Cuenta Pública
Televisión de pago firma acuerdo para extender emisión del canal TV Educa Chile
14:41 Televisión de pago firma acuerdo para extender emisión del canal TV Educa Chile
Dos trabajadoras resultaron intoxicadas tras emergencia al interior de la residencia sanitaria del hotel O'Higgins
14:40 Dos trabajadoras resultaron intoxicadas tras emergencia al interior de la residencia sanitaria del hotel O'Higgins
Everton presentó su nueva indumentaria para la temporada 2020/2021
14:31 Everton presentó su nueva indumentaria para la temporada 2020/2021
Pandemia ataca a la billetera de Viña del Mar: Al menos $11.000 millones dejaría de percibir este año la municipalidad
14:29 Pandemia ataca a la billetera de Viña del Mar: Al menos $11.000 millones dejaría de percibir este año la municipalidad
"El atraco llega a su fin": Netflix anunció que la 5ª temporada de «La Casa de Papel» será la última
14:20 "El atraco llega a su fin": Netflix anunció que la 5ª temporada de «La Casa de Papel» será la última
Tensa discusión entre Camila Flores y ME-O: lo acusó de privilegiar "la ideología por sobre los argumentos"
14:15 Tensa discusión entre Camila Flores y ME-O: lo acusó de privilegiar "la ideología por sobre los argumentos"
Barcelona habría congelado negociaciones con Inter de Milán por Lautaro Martínez
14:02 Barcelona habría congelado negociaciones con Inter de Milán por Lautaro Martínez
'Quico' recordó cuando rechazó una millonaria propuesta de Pablo Escobar
13:49 'Quico' recordó cuando rechazó una millonaria propuesta de Pablo Escobar
Capturan a siete miembros de una familia dedicada al microtráfico de drogas en Villa Alemana
13:43 Capturan a siete miembros de una familia dedicada al microtráfico de drogas en Villa Alemana
LO MÁS VISTO
Pandemia ataca a la billetera de Viña del Mar: Al menos $11.000 millones dejaría de percibir este año la municipalidad
Pandemia ataca a la billetera de Viña del Mar: Al menos $11.000 millones dejaría de percibir este año la municipalidad
Dos trabajadoras resultaron intoxicadas tras emergencia al interior de la residencia sanitaria del hotel O'Higgins
Dos trabajadoras resultaron intoxicadas tras emergencia al interior de la residencia sanitaria del hotel O'Higgins
Accidente aéreo en Independencia: helicóptero capota en terrenos del hospital Roberto del Río
Accidente aéreo en Independencia: helicóptero capota en terrenos del hospital Roberto del Río
Karen Rojo fue suspendida de sus funciones como Alcaldesa de Antofagasta
Karen Rojo fue suspendida de sus funciones como Alcaldesa de Antofagasta
Casi 4,8 millones de afiliados a las AFP han solicitado el retiro del 10% de sus fondos
Casi 4,8 millones de afiliados a las AFP han solicitado el retiro del 10% de sus fondos
Confirman caso de Covid-19 positivo en la Cámara de Diputados a horas de la Cuenta Pública
Confirman caso de Covid-19 positivo en la Cámara de Diputados a horas de la Cuenta Pública
Balance del Covid-19 en Chile: 2.123 nuevos contagios, 17.883 casos activos y otras 80 víctimas fatales
Balance del Covid-19 en Chile: 2.123 nuevos contagios, 17.883 casos activos y otras 80 víctimas fatales
Ministro del Interior tras visita a La Araucanía: "En Chile no hay presos políticos"
Ministro del Interior tras visita a La Araucanía: "En Chile no hay presos políticos"
Tasa de desocupación nacional subió al 12,2% durante el trimestre abril - junio de 2020
Tasa de desocupación nacional subió al 12,2% durante el trimestre abril - junio de 2020
Desempleo en la región de Valparaíso aumenta 5,1 puntos en un año y se ubica en 13,4%
Desempleo en la región de Valparaíso aumenta 5,1 puntos en un año y se ubica en 13,4%