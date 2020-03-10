Logo Puranoticia
Pearl Jam posterga su gira por Norteamérica a causa del coronavirus

17 conciertos en Estados Unidos y Canadá, comenzando con una presentación el 18 de marzo en Toronto y hasta el 19 de abril en Oakland, California, fueron postergados de forma indefinida.
Pearl Jam posterga su gira por Norteamérica a causa del coronavirus
Espectáculos , Martes 10 de marzo de 2020 a las 09:23 horas

Pearl Jam anunció que pospondrá sus presentaciones en Estados Unidos y Canadá que forman parte de su gira mundial «Gigaton», debido al nuevo coronavirus Covid-19.

Un total de 17 conciertos en Estados Unidos y Canadá, comenzando con una presentación el 18 de marzo en Toronto y hasta el 19 de abril en Oakland, California, fueron postergados de forma indefinida, de acuerdo al sitio web del grupo.

La banda liderada por Eddie Vedder indicó que anunciaba las posposiciones con "enorme frustración y lamento".

"Los niveles de riesgo para nuestra audiencia y sus comunidades son simplemente demasiado altos como para sentirnos cómodos", declaró la banda en el comunicado.

Además, señalaron que "encima de eso, también tenemos un grupo único de apasionados fans que viajan grandes distancias".

"Siempre nos hemos sentido honrados por eso y respetamos su energía y su devoción. Sin embargo, en este caso, los viajes son algo que debe evitarse", agregaron.

Las nuevas fechas se determinarán a futuro y los boletos actuales servirán para esos recitales, indicó la banda.

As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements... This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid. It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead. Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever. We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you. - Ed & Pearl Jam

Una publicación compartida de Pearl Jam (@pearljam) el 9 Mar, 2020 a las 6:01 PDT

PURANOTICIA

