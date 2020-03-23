Logo Puranoticia
Metallica pospone su gira por Sudamérica para diciembre por el coronavirus

Agrupación estadounidense señaló que la totalidad de sus integrantes están cumpliendo con una cuarentena en sus respectivos domicilios.
Metallica pospone su gira por Sudamérica para diciembre por el coronavirus
Espectáculos , Lunes 23 de marzo de 2020 a las 20:46 horas

La banda estadounidense Metallica anunció que decidió postergar su gira por Suramérica, que incluía una parada en Chile, debido a toda la contigencia generada por la propagación del coronavirus Covid-19 en todo el mundo.

Mediante un comunicado publicado en sus redes sociales, la banda de James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammet y Rob Trujillo, informaron que se encuentran cumpliendo con la cuarentena en sus respectivos domicilios.

"Todos estamos anteponiendo la seguridad, el aislamiento y el distanciamiento social, pero no para siempre. Los conciertos por Sudamérica, planeados originalmente para abril, están en proceso de reprogramarse para diciembre", señalaron los «Jinetes del Apocalipsis».

Cabe recordar que la gira de Metallica por Sudamérica tenía contemplada una detención en el Estadio Nacional, en la región Metropolitana, para el miércoles 15 de abril, concierto que estaba completamente vendido.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Update from the Bunker: We're all putting safety first, self-isolating and socially distancing, but not forever! Visit Metallica.com for full details, but here's what you need to know. The South American shows originally planned for April are in the process of moving to December. Stay tuned for additional updates later this week. DWP's @epicenterfest, @welcometorockville, and @sonictemplefestival have all unfortunately been cancelled. However, @louderthanlifefest in Louisville has ADDED a date and we're excited to announce we'll be hitting the stage on Thursday, September 17th. To our friends in Australia and New Zealand, please know that we have not forgotten and you're still in our hearts and minds. We will make it to your part of the world as soon as we can. We promise! We'll sign off for now by sending you our love during these trying times. Here's to looking back on this period soon with a renewed appreciation for all the amazing times together with our extended Metallica Family around the world.

Una publicación compartida por Metallica (@metallica) el 23 de Mar de 2020 a las 12:00 PDT

PURANOTICIA

