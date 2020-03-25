Metallica confirma nueva fecha para su show en el Estadio Nacional

Luego de que Metallica anunciara que su gira por Latinoamérica había sido suspendida, y también su paso por Chile, la banda norteamericana ya reagendó el concierto.
Cabe señalar que «los 4 jinetes del apocalipsis» se iban a presentar el 15 de abril en el Estadio Nacional, pero fue aplazado por medidas senanitarias adoptadas por la expansión del Covid-19 en el país.
Pero durante las últimas horas, la productora DG Medios reveló que el show quedó agendado para el próximo 7 de diciembre en el recinto de Ñuñoa.
La gira por esta parte del mundo comenzará el 4 de diciembre en Buenos Aires, Argentina y terminará el 20 del mismo mes en Belo Horizonte, Brasil.
Acompañando a los autores de «One», «Battery» y «Fuel», entre otros estarán sus compatriotas de Greta Van Fleet y en suelo nacional se sumará Yajaira.
Finalmente, se anunció que las entradas ya compradas para el concierto original, serán válidas para el espectáculo de diciembre.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We’re back with more information about the rescheduled shows in South America. As we told you a few days ago, we’re all putting safety first, self-isolating and socially distancing, but are also excited that we’ll still be able to visit our friends in South America later this year. @gretavanfleet will be joining us and while all the cities are the same, a few venues have changed. Please hold onto your tickets for the originally scheduled April dates and visit the website for the ticketing service for the show(s) you plan to attend for additional details or refund information if you are unable to hang with us in December. We wish you, your friends and families, and the extended ‘Tallica family around the world the very best during these difficult times. Stay home, stay safe, and we’ll catch you in December!
PURANOTICIA