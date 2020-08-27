Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom celebraron el nacimiento de su primera hija

Este miércoles 26 de agosto se dio a conocer el nacimiento de la primera hija de la pareja compuesta por el actor britanico Orlando Bloom y la cantante estadounidense Katy Perry.
La pequeña recibió el nombre de Daisy Dove.
Tras el hecho, Bloom compartió vía Instagram el suceso, mencionando que "estamos flotando en amor y maravillados por la llegada de nuestra hija".
Pese al hermoso acontecimiento, tanto Perry como Bloom se tomaron el tiempo para reflexionar sobre aquellas personas que no tienen la oportunidad de vivir un momento como el que ellos tuvieron.
"Comunidades alrededor del mundo todavía están experimentando faltas de profesionales de la salud y cada once segundos una mujer embarazada o un recién nacido muere, mayoritariamente por causas prevenibles", comentaron.
A su vez afirmaron que "con el Covid-19 muchas más vidas de recién nacidos están en riesgo por la falta de acceso al agua, jabón, vacunas y medicamentos que previenen enfermedades".
"Como padres de un recién nacido, esto rompe nuestros corazones ya que empatizamos con padres en problemas ahora más que nunca", finalizaron
Cabe señalar que tanto Bloom, como Perry, son embajadores de buena voluntad de la Unicef, de hecho, fue esta organización quienes también se tomaron el tiempo de compartir una fotografía de la pequeña Daisy, también vía Instagram.
REVISA ACÁ LA PRIMERA POSTAL DE DAISY:
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
