Logo Puranoticia
  • Youtube
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom celebraron el nacimiento de su primera hija

"Estamos flotando en amor", fue parte de lo que escribió el actor británico en su cuenta de Instagram.
Icono Whatsapp
Icono Twitter
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom celebraron el nacimiento de su primera hija
Espectáculos , Jueves 27 de agosto de 2020 a las 12:19 horas

Este miércoles 26 de agosto se dio a conocer el nacimiento de la primera hija de la pareja compuesta por el actor britanico Orlando Bloom y la cantante estadounidense Katy Perry.

La pequeña recibió el nombre de Daisy Dove.

Tras el hecho, Bloom compartió vía Instagram el suceso, mencionando que "estamos flotando en amor y maravillados por la llegada de nuestra hija".

Pese al hermoso acontecimiento, tanto Perry como Bloom se tomaron el tiempo para reflexionar sobre aquellas personas que no tienen la oportunidad de vivir un momento como el que ellos tuvieron.

"Comunidades alrededor del mundo todavía están experimentando faltas de profesionales de la salud y cada once segundos una mujer embarazada o un recién nacido muere, mayoritariamente por causas prevenibles", comentaron.

A su vez afirmaron que "con el Covid-19 muchas más vidas de recién nacidos están en riesgo por la falta de acceso al agua, jabón, vacunas y medicamentos que previenen enfermedades".

"Como padres de un recién nacido, esto rompe nuestros corazones ya que empatizamos con padres en problemas ahora más que nunca", finalizaron

Cabe señalar que tanto Bloom, como Perry, son embajadores de buena voluntad de la Unicef, de hecho, fue esta organización quienes también se tomaron el tiempo de compartir una fotografía de la pequeña Daisy, también vía Instagram.

REVISA ACÁ LA PRIMERA POSTAL DE DAISY:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Una publicación compartida de UNICEF (@unicef) el 26 Ago, 2020 a las 8:36 PDT

PURANOTICIA

NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
barra titular
OTRAS NOTICIAS DESTACADAS
barra titular
Chile supera la barrera de las 11 mil personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus Covid-19
Chile supera la barrera de las 11 mil personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus Covid-19
Nacional 11:29 La cifra total de personas que han sido diagnosticadas con Covid-19 alcanza a las 404.102. De ese total, 15.108 pacientes se encuentran en etapa activa del virus.
13 víctimas fatales engrosan cifra de decesos en la región de Valparaíso: reportan 179 casos nuevos de coronavirus
13 víctimas fatales engrosan cifra de decesos en la región de Valparaíso: reportan 179 casos nuevos de coronavirus
Regiones 11:50 Además desde la autoridad sanitaria se señaló que la cifra total de fallecidos a causa de la pandemia escaló hasta los 665.
Confirman hallazgo de cadáver tras incendio en el cerro Toro de Valparaíso: mujer tenía 99 años
Regiones 07:33 Emergencia se registró en la calle Blas Cuevas, lugar hasta donde concurrieron diversas unidades del Cuerpo de Bomberos, que trabajaron en evitar la propagación del fuego.
Camioneros iniciaron paro nacional de actividades: en la ruta 68 dejaron habilitada sólo una vía
Nacional 07:17 Por el momento, los camioneros se han limitado a mostrar pancartas y a tocar la bocina, mientras son vigilados por efectivos de Carabineros.
Con libertad vigilada quedaron dos primos acusados de destruir estación de Metro durante el estallido social en Maipú
13:13 Con libertad vigilada quedaron dos primos acusados de destruir estación de Metro durante el estallido social en Maipú
Fiscalía Económica prohíbe la integración vertical en el marco de licitación del terminal de buses de Viña del Mar
08:05 Fiscalía Económica prohíbe la integración vertical en el marco de licitación del terminal de buses de Viña del Mar
Senador Felipe Harboe emplazó al Gobierno a adoptar medidas contra el paro de camioneros
11:12 Senador Felipe Harboe emplazó al Gobierno a adoptar medidas contra el paro de camioneros
Corte de Temuco rechazó recursos presentados tras desalojos desde municipios de Victoria y Curacautín
09:37 Corte de Temuco rechazó recursos presentados tras desalojos desde municipios de Victoria y Curacautín
Pagos por concepto del 10% de fondos de pensiones alcanzan a 8.161.066 personas
07:48 Pagos por concepto del 10% de fondos de pensiones alcanzan a 8.161.066 personas
NACIONAL
barra roja
Chile supera la barrera de las 11 mil personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus Covid-19

Chile supera la barrera de las 11 mil personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus Covid-19

Camioneros iniciaron paro nacional de actividades: en la ruta 68 dejaron habilitada sólo una vía

Camioneros iniciaron paro nacional de actividades: en la ruta 68 dejaron habilitada sólo una vía

Con libertad vigilada quedaron dos primos acusados de destruir estación de Metro durante el estallido social en Maipú

Con libertad vigilada quedaron dos primos acusados de destruir estación de Metro durante el estallido social en Maipú

Pagos por concepto del 10% de fondos de pensiones alcanzan a 8.161.066 personas

Pagos por concepto del 10% de fondos de pensiones alcanzan a 8.161.066 personas

REGIONES
barra azul
13 víctimas fatales engrosan cifra de decesos en la región de Valparaíso: reportan 179 casos nuevos de coronavirus

13 víctimas fatales engrosan cifra de decesos en la región de Valparaíso: reportan 179 casos nuevos de coronavirus

Confirman hallazgo de cadáver tras incendio en el cerro Toro de Valparaíso: mujer tenía 99 años

Confirman hallazgo de cadáver tras incendio en el cerro Toro de Valparaíso: mujer tenía 99 años

Fiscalía Económica prohíbe la integración vertical en el marco de licitación del terminal de buses de Viña del Mar

Fiscalía Económica prohíbe la integración vertical en el marco de licitación del terminal de buses de Viña del Mar

Corte de Temuco rechazó recursos presentados tras desalojos desde municipios de Victoria y Curacautín

Corte de Temuco rechazó recursos presentados tras desalojos desde municipios de Victoria y Curacautín

INTERNACIONAL
barra azul
Argentina alcanza récord de contagios de coronavirus, con más de 10.500 casos en un día

Argentina alcanza récord de contagios de coronavirus, con más de 10.500 casos en un día

Estados Unidos reporta un millón de despidos por segunda semana consecutiva

Estados Unidos reporta un millón de despidos por segunda semana consecutiva

OMS advierte aumento de contagios de Covid-19 en Europa por regreso a colegios

OMS advierte aumento de contagios de Covid-19 en Europa por regreso a colegios

Identifican al policía que disparó siete veces por la espalda a Jacob Blake en Wisconsin

Identifican al policía que disparó siete veces por la espalda a Jacob Blake en Wisconsin

NEGOCIOS
barra amarilla
Pagos por concepto del 10% de fondos de pensiones alcanzan a 8.161.066 personas

Pagos por concepto del 10% de fondos de pensiones alcanzan a 8.161.066 personas

Trabajadores con licencia médica en 2019 ya pueden acceder al bono de $500 mil

Trabajadores con licencia médica en 2019 ya pueden acceder al bono de $500 mil

Precios de los combustibles subirán por segunda semana consecutiva desde este jueves 27

Precios de los combustibles subirán por segunda semana consecutiva desde este jueves 27

Senado respaldó unánimemente informe sobre proyecto que busca ampliar beneficios de Ley de Protección al Empleo

Senado respaldó unánimemente informe sobre proyecto que busca ampliar beneficios de Ley de Protección al Empleo

TENDENCIAS
barra morada
«Adaptándome al cambio»: Andrea Molina y el giro que le dio a la ayuda social en las comunicaciones

«Adaptándome al cambio»: Andrea Molina y el giro que le dio a la ayuda social en las comunicaciones

Expertas explican cómo lidiar con el "maskne" o acné por el uso de la mascarilla

Expertas explican cómo lidiar con el "maskne" o acné por el uso de la mascarilla

Xiaomi presenta su nuevo ventilador portátil el cual se controla desde el smartphone

Xiaomi presenta su nuevo ventilador portátil el cual se controla desde el smartphone

Swisskronotex: Descubre lo último en tendencias en pisos y revestimientos con calidad europea

Swisskronotex: Descubre lo último en tendencias en pisos y revestimientos con calidad europea

PURA MUJER
barra rosada
Plan Mascarilla 19: Los detalles de la nueva medida para denunciar "violencia contra la mujer"

Plan Mascarilla 19: Los detalles de la nueva medida para denunciar "violencia contra la mujer"

6 alimentos que te ayudarán a combatir el acné

6 alimentos que te ayudarán a combatir el acné

Todos juntos por un mundo libre de Cáncer de Mama

Todos juntos por un mundo libre de Cáncer de Mama

Cocina entretenida en tu hogar

Cocina entretenida en tu hogar

MOTORES
barra azul
Llegan otros 115 buses eléctricos para el transporte público de la capital

Llegan otros 115 buses eléctricos para el transporte público de la capital

Kia Motors: Número Uno en estudio J.D. Power 2020

Kia Motors: Número Uno en estudio J.D. Power 2020

KIA Telluride y KIA Soul Ev Ganadores de los Premios "World Car 2020"

KIA Telluride y KIA Soul Ev Ganadores de los Premios "World Car 2020"

Descubre y conoce el nuevo KIA Sorento

Descubre y conoce el nuevo KIA Sorento

MUNDO INMOBILIARIO
barra azul
Conoce todo lo que necesitas para postular al Subsidio Especial de Arriendo

Conoce todo lo que necesitas para postular al Subsidio Especial de Arriendo

¿Qué hacer con el 10% de la AFP?: Inversión en rubro inmobiliario se transforma en la inversión más rentable

¿Qué hacer con el 10% de la AFP?: Inversión en rubro inmobiliario se transforma en la inversión más rentable

Habitantes de Quintay denuncian construcción de gran complejo inmobiliario pese a sequia que afecta a la zona

Habitantes de Quintay denuncian construcción de gran complejo inmobiliario pese a sequia que afecta a la zona

Tips para que dueños de propiedades negocien con arrendatarios en pandemia

Tips para que dueños de propiedades negocien con arrendatarios en pandemia

PURANOTICIA TV
barra azul
¿Quién es quién?: Ranking Completo de los parlamentarios de la Región de Valparaíso más populares en Facebook, Twitter e Instagram

¿Quién es quién?: Ranking Completo de los parlamentarios de la Región de Valparaíso más populares en Facebook, Twitter e Instagram

Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl

Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl

Canal 13 y TVN deberían pagar millonaria multa a Municipio de Viña por atrasos en programación del Festival que no se les ha cobrado

Canal 13 y TVN deberían pagar millonaria multa a Municipio de Viña por atrasos en programación del Festival que no se les ha cobrado

Fuertes ráfagas de viento levantaron carpas que cubrían acopio de cenizas de AES Gener en Puchuncaví

Fuertes ráfagas de viento levantaron carpas que cubrían acopio de cenizas de AES Gener en Puchuncaví

VIDA EN PAREJA
barra azul
Científicos explican por qué viven más tiempo las mujeres que los hombres

Científicos explican por qué viven más tiempo las mujeres que los hombres

Pelear con la pareja nos ayuda a vivir más tiempo (si sabemos hacerlo)

Pelear con la pareja nos ayuda a vivir más tiempo (si sabemos hacerlo)

Solteros o casados: ¿Quiénes llevan un estilo de vida más saludable?

Solteros o casados: ¿Quiénes llevan un estilo de vida más saludable?

Científicos desarrollan la píldora anticonceptiva masculina

Científicos desarrollan la píldora anticonceptiva masculina

¿Quién es quién?: Ranking Completo de los parlamentarios de la Región de Valparaíso más populares en Facebook, Twitter e Instagram
PURA TV
¿Quién es quién?: Ranking Completo de los parlamentarios de la Región de Valparaíso más populares en Facebook, Twitter e Instagram
¿Quién es quién?: Ranking Completo de los parlamentarios de la Región de Valparaíso más populares...
Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl
PURA TV
Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl
Canal 13 y TVN deberían pagar millonaria multa a Municipio de Viña por atrasos en programación del Festival que no se les ha cobrado
PURA TV
Canal 13 y TVN deberían pagar millonaria multa...
Fuertes ráfagas de viento levantaron carpas que cubrían acopio de cenizas de AES Gener en Puchuncaví
PURA TV
Fuertes ráfagas de viento levantaron carpas que...
Impactante video muestra a vehículo siendo arrastrado por las marejadas en Valparaíso
PURA TV
Impactante video muestra a vehículo siendo...

Buscador
LO ÚLTIMO
Con libertad vigilada quedaron dos primos acusados de destruir estación de Metro durante el estallido social en Maipú
13:13 Con libertad vigilada quedaron dos primos acusados de destruir estación de Metro durante el estallido social en Maipú
«La Torre de Mabel» ya graba nuevos capítulos bajo estrictas medidas sanitarias
13:11 «La Torre de Mabel» ya graba nuevos capítulos bajo estrictas medidas sanitarias
Cristian Garin tiene rival confirmado para hacer su debut en el US Open
12:52 Cristian Garin tiene rival confirmado para hacer su debut en el US Open
«Yo Soy» retoma grabaciones y alista su regreso a la pantalla de CHV
12:41 «Yo Soy» retoma grabaciones y alista su regreso a la pantalla de CHV
Argentina alcanza récord de contagios de coronavirus, con más de 10.500 casos en un día
12:40 Argentina alcanza récord de contagios de coronavirus, con más de 10.500 casos en un día
Lionel Messi asistiría a prácticas del Barcelona pese a intención de dejar el club
12:31 Lionel Messi asistiría a prácticas del Barcelona pese a intención de dejar el club
OMS advierte aumento de contagios de Covid-19 en Europa por regreso a colegios
12:21 OMS advierte aumento de contagios de Covid-19 en Europa por regreso a colegios
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom celebraron el nacimiento de su primera hija
12:19 Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom celebraron el nacimiento de su primera hija
Ángelo Araos nuevamente fue titular en empate del Corinthians por Brasileirao
12:09 Ángelo Araos nuevamente fue titular en empate del Corinthians por Brasileirao
13 víctimas fatales engrosan cifra de decesos en la región de Valparaíso: reportan 179 casos nuevos de coronavirus
11:50 13 víctimas fatales engrosan cifra de decesos en la región de Valparaíso: reportan 179 casos nuevos de coronavirus
Chile supera la barrera de las 11 mil personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus Covid-19
11:29 Chile supera la barrera de las 11 mil personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus Covid-19
Senador Felipe Harboe emplazó al Gobierno a adoptar medidas contra el paro de camioneros
11:12 Senador Felipe Harboe emplazó al Gobierno a adoptar medidas contra el paro de camioneros
LO MÁS VISTO
Chile supera la barrera de las 11 mil personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus Covid-19
Chile supera la barrera de las 11 mil personas fallecidas a causa del coronavirus Covid-19
13 víctimas fatales engrosan cifra de decesos en la región de Valparaíso: reportan 179 casos nuevos de coronavirus
13 víctimas fatales engrosan cifra de decesos en la región de Valparaíso: reportan 179 casos nuevos de coronavirus
Confirman hallazgo de cadáver tras incendio en el cerro Toro de Valparaíso: mujer tenía 99 años
Confirman hallazgo de cadáver tras incendio en el cerro Toro de Valparaíso: mujer tenía 99 años
Camioneros iniciaron paro nacional de actividades: en la ruta 68 dejaron habilitada sólo una vía
Camioneros iniciaron paro nacional de actividades: en la ruta 68 dejaron habilitada sólo una vía
Fiscalía Económica prohíbe la integración vertical en el marco de licitación del terminal de buses de Viña del Mar
Fiscalía Económica prohíbe la integración vertical en el marco de licitación del terminal de buses de Viña del Mar
Pagos por concepto del 10% de fondos de pensiones alcanzan a 8.161.066 personas
Pagos por concepto del 10% de fondos de pensiones alcanzan a 8.161.066 personas
Con libertad vigilada quedaron dos primos acusados de destruir estación de Metro durante el estallido social en Maipú
Con libertad vigilada quedaron dos primos acusados de destruir estación de Metro durante el estallido social en Maipú
Corte de Temuco rechazó recursos presentados tras desalojos desde municipios de Victoria y Curacautín
Corte de Temuco rechazó recursos presentados tras desalojos desde municipios de Victoria y Curacautín
Trabajadores con licencia médica en 2019 ya pueden acceder al bono de $500 mil
Trabajadores con licencia médica en 2019 ya pueden acceder al bono de $500 mil
Sujeto será formalizado por femicidio frustrado tras presuntamente apuñalar a su pareja en La Cisterna
Sujeto será formalizado por femicidio frustrado tras presuntamente apuñalar a su pareja en La Cisterna