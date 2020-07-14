Grant Imahara, conductor de «Cazadores de mitos», muere a los 49 años

Grant Imahara, quien fue presentador del programa «Mythbusters», de Discovery Channel, y «White Rabbit Project», de Netflix, falleció a la edad de 49 años.

De acuerdo a información filtrada por The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara falleció víctima de un aneurisma cerebral.

En sus nueve años en en Lucasfilm, Imahara trabajó en las precuelas de Star Wars, Matrix Reloaded, Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, XXX: State of the Union, Van Helsing, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, A.I. y Terminator 3.

Adam Savage y Kari Byron, dos de los co-presentadores de Mythbusters, hicieron mención de su deceso en Twitter:

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.