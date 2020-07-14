Logo Puranoticia
Grant Imahara, conductor de «Cazadores de mitos», muere a los 49 años

La noticia se dio a conocer mediante un comunicado emitido por Discovery Channel.
Grant Imahara, conductor de «Cazadores de mitos», muere a los 49 años
Espectáculos , Martes 14 de julio de 2020 a las 10:23 horas

Grant Imahara, quien fue presentador del programa «Mythbusters», de Discovery Channel, y «White Rabbit Project», de Netflix, falleció a la edad de 49 años.

De acuerdo a información filtrada por The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara falleció víctima de un aneurisma cerebral.

En sus nueve años en en Lucasfilm, Imahara trabajó en las precuelas de Star Wars, Matrix Reloaded, Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, XXX: State of the Union, Van Helsing, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, A.I. y Terminator 3.

Adam Savage y Kari Byron, dos de los co-presentadores de Mythbusters, hicieron mención de su deceso en Twitter:

