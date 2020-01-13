Estos son todos los nominados a la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar

Entre las cintas favoritas para llevarse la estatuilla en la ceremonia del 9 de febrero, aparecen «Joker», la que lidera las nominaciones con 11 postulaciones.

Este lunes, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer los nominados a la edición 2020 de los Premios Oscar.

Entre las cintas favoritas para llevarse la estatuilla en la ceremonia del 9 de febrero, aparecen «Joker» de Todd Phillips, la que lidera las nominaciones con 11 postulaciones. Le siguen, con 10 candidaturas, «El irlandés», de Martin Scorsese, «Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood», de Quentin Tarantino, y «1917», de Sam Mendes.

Lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor película

- Ford V Ferrari

- E l Irlandés

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Mujercitas

- Historia de un matrimonio

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

- Parasite

Mejor director

- El Irlandés – Martín Scorsese

- Joker – Todd Philipps

- 1917 – Sam Mendes

- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood... – Quentin Tarantino

- Parasite – Bong Joon Ho

Mejor actriz

- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

- Scarlett Johansson – Historia de un matrimonio

- Saoirse Ronan – Mujercitas

- Charlize Theron – Bombshell

- Renée Zellweger – Judy



Mejor actor

- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

- Adam Driver – Historia de un matrimonio

- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

- Jonathan Pryce – El Irlandés

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

- Laura Dern – Historia de un matrimonio

- Scarleth Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

- Florence Pugh – Mujercitas

- Margot Robbie – Bombshell



Mejor actor de reparto

- Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood

- Anthony Hopkins – Los dos papas

- Al Pacino – El Irlandés

- Joe Pesci – El Irlandés

- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a time... in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de vestuario

- Jojo Rabbit

- El Irlandés

- Joker

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

- Mujercitas

Mejor edición de sonido

- Ford vs Ferrari

-Joker

- 1917"

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido

- Ad Astra

- Ford vs Ferrari

- Joker

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood



Mejor corto animado

- Dcera

- Hair Love

- Kitbull

- Memorable

- Sister

Mejor corto live-action

- Brotherhood

- Nefta Football Club

- The Neighbor's Window

- Saria

- A Sister

Mejor edición

- Ford vs Ferrari

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Parasite

Mejor banda sonora

- Joker

- Little Women

- Marriage Story

- 1917"

- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor documental

- American Factory

- The Cave

- The Edge of Democracy

- For Sama

- Honeyland

Mejor corto documental

- In the Absence

- Learning to skateboard in a warzone

- Life overtakes me

- St. Louis Superman

- Walk Run Cha-cha

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

- Corpus Christi (Polonia)

- Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

- Les Misérables (Francia)

- Dolor y gloria (España)

- Parasite (Corea del Sur)

Mejor diseño de producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejores efectos visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor fotografía

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficient

1917

Mejor película animada

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost my Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Mejor guión adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Mejor guión original

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor canción original

I can't let you throw yourself away (Toy Story 4)

(I'm gonna) Love me again (Rocketman)

I'm standing with you (Breakthrough)

Into the unknown (Frozen 2)

Stand up (Harriet)

Cabe señalar que la edición número 92ª de los premios de Hollywood, se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

