Estos son todos los nominados a la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar

Este lunes, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer los nominados a la edición 2020 de los Premios Oscar.
Entre las cintas favoritas para llevarse la estatuilla en la ceremonia del 9 de febrero, aparecen «Joker» de Todd Phillips, la que lidera las nominaciones con 11 postulaciones. Le siguen, con 10 candidaturas, «El irlandés», de Martin Scorsese, «Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood», de Quentin Tarantino, y «1917», de Sam Mendes.
Lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor película
- Ford V Ferrari
- E l Irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Mujercitas
- Historia de un matrimonio
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor director
- El Irlandés – Martín Scorsese
- Joker – Todd Philipps
- 1917 – Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood... – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon Ho
Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Historia de un matrimonio
- Saoirse Ronan – Mujercitas
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Mejor actor
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Historia de un matrimonio
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – El Irlandés
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Historia de un matrimonio
- Scarleth Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Mujercitas
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – Los dos papas
- Al Pacino – El Irlandés
- Joe Pesci – El Irlandés
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a time... in Hollywood
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Jojo Rabbit
- El Irlandés
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Mujercitas
Mejor edición de sonido
- Ford vs Ferrari
-Joker
- 1917"
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Ad Astra
- Ford vs Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Mejor corto animado
- Dcera
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Mejor corto live-action
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor's Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Mejor edición
- Ford vs Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Mejor banda sonora
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917"
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor documental
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Mejor corto documental
- In the Absence
- Learning to skateboard in a warzone
- Life overtakes me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-cha
Mejor película de lengua extranjera
- Corpus Christi (Polonia)
- Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
- Les Misérables (Francia)
- Dolor y gloria (España)
- Parasite (Corea del Sur)
Mejor diseño de producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejores efectos visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor fotografía
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficient
1917
Mejor película animada
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost my Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor guión adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor guión original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor canción original
I can't let you throw yourself away (Toy Story 4)
(I'm gonna) Love me again (Rocketman)
I'm standing with you (Breakthrough)
Into the unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand up (Harriet)
Cabe señalar que la edición número 92ª de los premios de Hollywood, se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
PURANOTICIA