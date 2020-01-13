Logo Puranoticia
  • Youtube
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Estos son todos los nominados a la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar

Entre las cintas favoritas para llevarse la estatuilla en la ceremonia del 9 de febrero, aparecen «Joker», la que lidera las nominaciones con 11 postulaciones.
Icono Whatsapp
Icono Twitter
Estos son todos los nominados a la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar
Espectáculos , Lunes 13 de enero de 2020 a las 13:23 horas

Este lunes, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer los nominados a la edición 2020 de los Premios Oscar.

Entre las cintas favoritas para llevarse la estatuilla en la ceremonia del 9 de febrero, aparecen «Joker» de Todd Phillips, la que lidera las nominaciones con 11 postulaciones. Le siguen, con 10 candidaturas, «El irlandés», de Martin Scorsese, «Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood», de Quentin Tarantino, y «1917», de Sam Mendes.

Lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor película
- Ford V Ferrari
- E l Irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Mujercitas
- Historia de un matrimonio
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Parasite

Mejor director
- El Irlandés – Martín Scorsese
- Joker – Todd Philipps
- 1917 – Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood... – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon Ho

Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Historia de un matrimonio
Saoirse Ronan – Mujercitas
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Historia de un matrimonio
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – El Irlandés

Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Historia de un matrimonio
- Scarleth Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Mujercitas
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – Los dos papas
- Al Pacino – El Irlandés
- Joe Pesci – El Irlandés
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a time... in Hollywood

Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Jojo Rabbit
- El Irlandés
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Mujercitas

Mejor edición de sonido
- Ford vs Ferrari
-Joker
- 1917"
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Ad Astra
- Ford vs Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Mejor corto animado
- Dcera
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister

Mejor corto live-action
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor's Window
- Saria
- A Sister

Mejor edición
- Ford vs Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite

Mejor banda sonora
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917"
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor documental
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland

Mejor corto documental
- In the Absence
- Learning to skateboard in a warzone
- Life overtakes me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-cha

Mejor película de lengua extranjera
- Corpus Christi (Polonia)
- Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)
- Les Misérables (Francia)
- Dolor y gloria (España)
- Parasite (Corea del Sur)

Mejor diseño de producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite

Mejores efectos visuales

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor fotografía
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficient
1917

Mejor película animada
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost my Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Mejor guión adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Mejor guión original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite

Mejor canción original
I can't let you throw yourself away (Toy Story 4)
(I'm gonna) Love me again (Rocketman)
I'm standing with you (Breakthrough)
Into the unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand up (Harriet)

Cabe señalar que la edición número 92ª de los premios de Hollywood, se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

PURANOTICIA

NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
barra titular
OTRAS NOTICIAS DESTACADAS
barra titular
Ministro de Agricultura estudia acciones legales por "campaña de desinformación" en su contra
Ministro de Agricultura estudia acciones legales por "campaña de desinformación" en su contra
Nacional 13:07 Antonio Walker es apuntado por supuestamente poseer derechos de agua por 29.000 litros por segundo en sociedades agrícolas de su propiedad, cuestión que desmintió.
Chile Vamos da por superadas las deferencias internas tras Comité Político con el presidente Piñera
Chile Vamos da por superadas las deferencias internas tras Comité Político con el presidente Piñera
Nacional 14:12 La presidenta de la UDI, Jacqueline van Rysselberghe, señaló que los tres partidos "dieron vuelta la página" tras las diferencias manifestadas durante las últimas semanas.
Marcelo Díaz renuncia al Partido Socialista acusando un giro "conservador y sin relevancia" de la tienda
Nacional 07:42 Diputado por Valparaíso dejó la tienda de la que formó parte tres décadas, asegurando que "dejó de ser el partido que empujara las transformaciones".
Dos personas fallecidas deja violento accidente en moto registrado en Villa Alemana
Regiones 10:10 Conductor perdió el control de la motocicleta, la que terminó impactando contra la reja de una vivienda, falleciendo de manera inmediata, mientras que su acompañante lo hizo en un centro asistencial.
Aprobación al presidente Piñera alcanzó nuevamente mínimos históricos: 10% de respaldo
09:22 Aprobación al presidente Piñera alcanzó nuevamente mínimos históricos: 10% de respaldo
63% de los chilenos rechaza el boicot a la PSU y un 35% se muestra a favor, según Cadem
08:00 63% de los chilenos rechaza el boicot a la PSU y un 35% se muestra a favor, según Cadem
Nabila Rifo hizo un llamado a no comprar libro inspirado en su historia
11:28 Nabila Rifo hizo un llamado a no comprar libro inspirado en su historia
Carabineros desaloja y detiene a los estudiantes que se tomaron la sede central del Demre
10:50 Carabineros desaloja y detiene a los estudiantes que se tomaron la sede central del Demre
Anuncian decreto de "Emergencia Hídrica" para garantizar el acceso a agua potable en las zonas altas de Valparaíso
08:45 Anuncian decreto de "Emergencia Hídrica" para garantizar el acceso a agua potable en las zonas altas de Valparaíso
NACIONAL
barra roja
Ministro de Agricultura estudia acciones legales por "campaña de desinformación" en su contra

Ministro de Agricultura estudia acciones legales por "campaña de desinformación" en su contra

Chile Vamos da por superadas las deferencias internas tras Comité Político con el presidente Piñera

Chile Vamos da por superadas las deferencias internas tras Comité Político con el presidente Piñera

Carabineros desaloja y detiene a los estudiantes que se tomaron la sede central del Demre

Carabineros desaloja y detiene a los estudiantes que se tomaron la sede central del Demre

Marcelo Díaz renuncia al Partido Socialista acusando un giro "conservador y sin relevancia" de la tienda

Marcelo Díaz renuncia al Partido Socialista acusando un giro "conservador y sin relevancia" de la tienda

REGIONES
barra azul
Dos personas fallecidas deja violento accidente en moto registrado en Villa Alemana

Dos personas fallecidas deja violento accidente en moto registrado en Villa Alemana

Detenido en estado de ebriedad asesinó de una puñalada a un carabinero en Parral

Detenido en estado de ebriedad asesinó de una puñalada a un carabinero en Parral

Anuncian decreto de "Emergencia Hídrica" para garantizar el acceso a agua potable en las zonas altas de Valparaíso

Anuncian decreto de "Emergencia Hídrica" para garantizar el acceso a agua potable en las zonas altas de Valparaíso

Hombre de 86 años, imputado por el femicidio y descuartizamiento de su esposa, falleció de un infarto en la cárcel

Hombre de 86 años, imputado por el femicidio y descuartizamiento de su esposa, falleció de un infarto en la cárcel

INTERNACIONAL
barra azul
Cónclave Real: Isabel II cita a toda la familia para abordar decisión de Harry y Meghan

Cónclave Real: Isabel II cita a toda la familia para abordar decisión de Harry y Meghan

Ocho misiles impactan en base iraquí usada por soldados estadounidenses

Ocho misiles impactan en base iraquí usada por soldados estadounidenses

Irán admite que derribó avión ucraniano con 176 personas debido a "un error"

Irán admite que derribó avión ucraniano con 176 personas debido a "un error"

Piñera cae al séptimo lugar en encuesta de líderes de opinión de Latinoamérica

Piñera cae al séptimo lugar en encuesta de líderes de opinión de Latinoamérica

NEGOCIOS
barra amarilla
El cobre abrió la semana cotizándose al alza por sexta jornada consecutiva

El cobre abrió la semana cotizándose al alza por sexta jornada consecutiva

Alertan sobre falsos arriendos y las claves para no ser víctima de una estafa

Alertan sobre falsos arriendos y las claves para no ser víctima de una estafa

Corte ordena a ISP transparentar fiscalización a laboratorios y bioequivalentes

Corte ordena a ISP transparentar fiscalización a laboratorios y bioequivalentes

Condenan a isapre a pagar $20 millones a paciente por atraso en quimioterapia

Condenan a isapre a pagar $20 millones a paciente por atraso en quimioterapia

TENDENCIAS
barra morada
¿Por qué los adolescentes prueban el cigarro o la marihuana? Especialista de la UPLA lo explica

¿Por qué los adolescentes prueban el cigarro o la marihuana? Especialista de la UPLA lo explica

Colegio Médico Veterinario entregó recomendaciones para mascotas por año nuevo

Colegio Médico Veterinario entregó recomendaciones para mascotas por año nuevo

Los mejores panoramas "outdoor" en vacaciones

Los mejores panoramas "outdoor" en vacaciones

Estudio de Bare International: un 94% de los chilenos asegura que celebrará Navidad

Estudio de Bare International: un 94% de los chilenos asegura que celebrará Navidad

PURA MUJER
barra rosada
Todos juntos por un mundo libre de Cáncer de Mama

Todos juntos por un mundo libre de Cáncer de Mama

Cocina entretenida en tu hogar

Cocina entretenida en tu hogar

Lo que debes saber de una de las cirugías estéticas más demandada: El aumento de pecho

Lo que debes saber de una de las cirugías estéticas más demandada: El aumento de pecho

Charms Pandora: Tu estilo a un solo click

Charms Pandora: Tu estilo a un solo click

MOTORES
barra azul
Chile gana la "Kia Regional Skill Cup 2019"

Chile gana la "Kia Regional Skill Cup 2019"

Frente a anuncios de mejoras en transportes: ¿Qué tan inclusivo es Chile en esta materia?

Frente a anuncios de mejoras en transportes: ¿Qué tan inclusivo es Chile en esta materia?

10 buses eléctricos comenzarán a operar gratuitamente en Las Condes a partir de abril

10 buses eléctricos comenzarán a operar gratuitamente en Las Condes a partir de abril

Inauguran inédita electrolinera de acceso público en edificio privado

Inauguran inédita electrolinera de acceso público en edificio privado

MUNDO INMOBILIARIO
barra azul
Alertan sobre falsos arriendos y las claves para no ser víctima de una estafa

Alertan sobre falsos arriendos y las claves para no ser víctima de una estafa

Pese a amenaza de alza de tasas, expertos aseguran que inversión hipotecaria es la más estable

Pese a amenaza de alza de tasas, expertos aseguran que inversión hipotecaria es la más estable

Arriendos de verano caen 40% por efecto del estallido social

Arriendos de verano caen 40% por efecto del estallido social

Un total de 35 mil contribuyentes pagarán la nueva sobretasa a propiedades

Un total de 35 mil contribuyentes pagarán la nueva sobretasa a propiedades

PURANOTICIA TV
barra azul
La columna de la senadora Isabel Allende: Derecho humano al agua, eficiencia hídrica y la función social de la propiedad

La columna de la senadora Isabel Allende: Derecho humano al agua, eficiencia hídrica y la función social de la propiedad

Señal Puranoticia.cl En Vivo

Señal Puranoticia.cl En Vivo

Corte de Valparaíso prescribe penas contra Enrique Kittsteiner: queda en libertad, tras estar cinco años prófugo

Corte de Valparaíso prescribe penas contra Enrique Kittsteiner: queda en libertad, tras estar cinco años prófugo

¿Cuál es la importancia del fallo que prescribió las penas de cárcel a Enrique Kittsteiner en caso "Fraude la Intendencia 2"?

¿Cuál es la importancia del fallo que prescribió las penas de cárcel a Enrique Kittsteiner en caso "Fraude la Intendencia 2"?

VIDA EN PAREJA
barra azul
Científicos explican por qué viven más tiempo las mujeres que los hombres

Científicos explican por qué viven más tiempo las mujeres que los hombres

Pelear con la pareja nos ayuda a vivir más tiempo (si sabemos hacerlo)

Pelear con la pareja nos ayuda a vivir más tiempo (si sabemos hacerlo)

Solteros o casados: ¿Quiénes llevan un estilo de vida más saludable?

Solteros o casados: ¿Quiénes llevan un estilo de vida más saludable?

Científicos desarrollan la píldora anticonceptiva masculina

Científicos desarrollan la píldora anticonceptiva masculina

La columna de la senadora Isabel Allende: Derecho humano al agua, eficiencia hídrica y la función social de la propiedad
PURA TV
La columna de la senadora Isabel Allende: Derecho humano al agua, eficiencia hídrica y la función social de la propiedad
La columna de la senadora Isabel Allende: Derecho humano al agua, eficiencia hídrica y la función...
Señal Puranoticia.cl En Vivo
PURA TV
Señal Puranoticia.cl En Vivo
Corte de Valparaíso prescribe penas contra Enrique Kittsteiner: queda en libertad, tras estar cinco años prófugo
PURA TV
Corte de Valparaíso prescribe penas contra...
¿Cuál es la importancia del fallo que prescribió las penas de cárcel a Enrique Kittsteiner en caso "Fraude la Intendencia 2"?
PURA TV
¿Cuál es la importancia del fallo que...
Concejala Cáceres al alcalde Sharp: "Como Valparaíso es un trampolín para usted, no hace ninguna cuestión, por la chucha"
PURA TV
Concejala Cáceres al alcalde Sharp: "Como...

Buscador
LO ÚLTIMO
Con fractura expuesta terminó un hombre que fue baleado en el antejardín de su casa en Viña
14:46 Con fractura expuesta terminó un hombre que fue baleado en el antejardín de su casa en Viña
Renovación Nacional designó a sus nuevos jefe y subjefe de Comité en el Senado
14:30 Renovación Nacional designó a sus nuevos jefe y subjefe de Comité en el Senado
Ernesto Valverde habría sido despedido como director técnico del Barcelona
14:30 Ernesto Valverde habría sido despedido como director técnico del Barcelona
Jean Philippe-Cretton será parte de «Contigo en la mañana» durante todo enero
14:20 Jean Philippe-Cretton será parte de «Contigo en la mañana» durante todo enero
Chile Vamos da por superadas las deferencias internas tras Comité Político con el presidente Piñera
14:12 Chile Vamos da por superadas las deferencias internas tras Comité Político con el presidente Piñera
Palestino hizo oficial la incorporación de Nicolás Solabarrieta para el 2020
14:02 Palestino hizo oficial la incorporación de Nicolás Solabarrieta para el 2020
Cifran en 421 los monumentos nacionales que presentan algún tipo de alteración tras el 18 de octubre
13:59 Cifran en 421 los monumentos nacionales que presentan algún tipo de alteración tras el 18 de octubre
Fran Sfeir y J.P. Queraltó confirmaron que se convertirán en padres nuevamente
13:54 Fran Sfeir y J.P. Queraltó confirmaron que se convertirán en padres nuevamente
La columna de la senadora Isabel Allende: Derecho humano al agua, eficiencia hídrica y la función social de la propiedad
13:41 La columna de la senadora Isabel Allende: Derecho humano al agua, eficiencia hídrica y la función social de la propiedad
Nicolás Ramírez y Preolímpico: "Estamos tranquilos por la calidad de jugadores"
13:35 Nicolás Ramírez y Preolímpico: "Estamos tranquilos por la calidad de jugadores"
Estos son todos los nominados a la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar
13:23 Estos son todos los nominados a la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar
Ministro de Agricultura estudia acciones legales por "campaña de desinformación" en su contra
13:07 Ministro de Agricultura estudia acciones legales por "campaña de desinformación" en su contra
LO MÁS VISTO
Ministro de Agricultura estudia acciones legales por "campaña de desinformación" en su contra
Ministro de Agricultura estudia acciones legales por "campaña de desinformación" en su contra
Chile Vamos da por superadas las deferencias internas tras Comité Político con el presidente Piñera
Chile Vamos da por superadas las deferencias internas tras Comité Político con el presidente Piñera
Carabineros desaloja y detiene a los estudiantes que se tomaron la sede central del Demre
Carabineros desaloja y detiene a los estudiantes que se tomaron la sede central del Demre
Marcelo Díaz renuncia al Partido Socialista acusando un giro "conservador y sin relevancia" de la tienda
Marcelo Díaz renuncia al Partido Socialista acusando un giro "conservador y sin relevancia" de la tienda
Dos personas fallecidas deja violento accidente en moto registrado en Villa Alemana
Dos personas fallecidas deja violento accidente en moto registrado en Villa Alemana
Aprobación al presidente Piñera alcanzó nuevamente mínimos históricos: 10% de respaldo
Aprobación al presidente Piñera alcanzó nuevamente mínimos históricos: 10% de respaldo
63% de los chilenos rechaza el boicot a la PSU y un 35% se muestra a favor, según Cadem
63% de los chilenos rechaza el boicot a la PSU y un 35% se muestra a favor, según Cadem
Anuncian decreto de "Emergencia Hídrica" para garantizar el acceso a agua potable en las zonas altas de Valparaíso
Anuncian decreto de "Emergencia Hídrica" para garantizar el acceso a agua potable en las zonas altas de Valparaíso
Nabila Rifo hizo un llamado a no comprar libro inspirado en su historia
Nabila Rifo hizo un llamado a no comprar libro inspirado en su historia
Detenido en estado de ebriedad asesinó de una puñalada a un carabinero en Parral
Detenido en estado de ebriedad asesinó de una puñalada a un carabinero en Parral