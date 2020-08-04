Logo Puranoticia
Confirman reunión de elenco de «Malcolm in the middle» a 20 años de su estreno

La cita esperada por años por los fanáticos se da cuando la serie celebra su vigésimo aniversario.
Espectáculos , Martes 4 de agosto de 2020 a las 15:56 horas

El actor Bryan Cranston confirmó que el elenco de «Malcolm in the middle» se reunirá en conmemoración de los 20 años del estreno de la serie. 

A través de Instagram, el destacado artista dio a conocer sobre el retorno de manera online de la querida familia "Hal".

De acuerdo a lo señalado por Cranston, la ansiada reunión se producirá el 8 de agosto y contempla la lectura del guión del primer episodio de "Malcolm".

"Si has extrañado un poco de estupideces en tu vida, únete", señaló.

«Malcolm in the middle» fue una de las series de comedia más populares de la década del 2000, estando en emisión desde el 2000 hasta el 2006.

Cabe señalar que la reunión aprovechará de recaudar fondos para una organización sanitaria de California.

Here we are... all are stuck in this five months of quarantine! Can you imagine how Hal would have gone bonkers on #MalcolmintheMiddle if he had to stay inside with his five knuckle-headed boys?! Makes me smile to think about that. So, if you’ve been missing some silliness in your life, check us out this Saturday night 8/8 for a 20th anniversary celebration of the show’s premiere. The cast is back!! This time we’re reading the pilot episode on Zoom. The whole thing is the brain child of Linwood Boomer, our show’s creator, to benefit his charity @HealingCalifornia, an amazing organization that provides FREE dental, medical, and vision care to those in need. There’s also lots of great stuff from the show that could be yours. Bid now on @Charitybuzz, link in bio. @RWQuarantunes See you on Saturday!

Una publicación compartida de Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) el 3 Ago, 2020 a las 5:59 PDT

