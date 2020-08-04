Confirman reunión de elenco de «Malcolm in the middle» a 20 años de su estreno

El actor Bryan Cranston confirmó que el elenco de «Malcolm in the middle» se reunirá en conmemoración de los 20 años del estreno de la serie.
A través de Instagram, el destacado artista dio a conocer sobre el retorno de manera online de la querida familia "Hal".
De acuerdo a lo señalado por Cranston, la ansiada reunión se producirá el 8 de agosto y contempla la lectura del guión del primer episodio de "Malcolm".
"Si has extrañado un poco de estupideces en tu vida, únete", señaló.
«Malcolm in the middle» fue una de las series de comedia más populares de la década del 2000, estando en emisión desde el 2000 hasta el 2006.
Cabe señalar que la reunión aprovechará de recaudar fondos para una organización sanitaria de California.
