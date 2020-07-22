Logo Puranoticia
  • Youtube
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Actrices de Hollywood firman petición dirigida al presidente Piñera y en apoyo a LasTesis

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde y Amy Poehler, entre otras, son parte del movimiento que busca que el gobierno chileno retire la denuncia de Carabineros contra el colectivo feminista.
Icono Whatsapp
Icono Twitter
Actrices de Hollywood firman petición dirigida al presidente Piñera y en apoyo a LasTesis
Espectáculos , Miércoles 22 de julio de 2020 a las 23:34 horas

Numerosas actrices de cine y televisión firmaron una petición dirigida al gobierno de Sebastián Piñera y en apoyo al colectivo chileno LasTesis.

Esto debido a la denuncia que interpuso Carabineros contra las autoras de "Un violador en tu camino", performance que se convirtió en un himno feminista a nivel mundial.

"Firmemos esta petición y mostrémosle al presidente chileno Sebastián Piñera que el mundo está viendo... ¡Retiren los cargos!", señala el mensaje publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de la actriz Amber Tamblyn, que cuenta con las firmas de decenas de artistas y también cantantes, como Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Milla Jovovich, Olivia Wilde, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana, Cat Power, Eva Longoria y Leonor Varela.

"Creemos que, cuando los sistemas de poder atacan a una mujer por oponerse a la violencia social, están atacando a todas las mujeres", agrega la petición

Cabe señalar que el grupo de artistas califica de "fraudulenta" la acción judicial emprendida por Carabineros contra el colectivo feminista.

MIRA ACÁ LA PETICIÓN:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

In 2019, the Chilean protest song 'A Rapist In Your Path' rattled the world. @lastesis now face fraudulent charges by Chile's National Police. Sign the petition (link in bio) and show @sebastianpinerae the world is watching. Check out my latest IGTV for more info on LASTESIS. Drop the charges! #WeareLASTESIS @aijenp @alysiareiner @americaferrera @aminatou @amypoehlersmartgirls @amyschumer @anidifranco @arlenedavila1 @ashley_judd @ashnb1 @blackthought @candicefortin @msladyjustice1 @cecilerichards @catpowerofficial @milckmusic @iamcreesummer @professor_crunk @eisadavis @evalongoria @gabunion @ilana @ilyseh @janayathefuture @itsjenna @jennikonner @jesposito @thebritafilter @juliannemoore @kathynajimy @kevinpowellinbrooklyn @lenawaithe @la_leovarela @lsarsour @marikashaw @marisatomei @megan_e_ellison @michaelskolnik @michellewilliams @millajovovich @monachalabi @activistmonicaramirez @mychaldenzel @nadyariot @natalieportman @nelstamp @oliviawilde @opalayo @paolamendoza @pattonoswalt @pfpicardi @reedmorano @rosemcgowan @rosieperezbrooklyn @sarahsophief @sophiabush @tabithastb @tayjschilling @teresita.fernandez @tk_wonder @uzoaduba @yaratravieso @zansari8_ @zoesaldana

Una publicación compartida por Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) el 21 de Jul de 2020 a las 9:07 PDT

PURANOTICIA

NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS
barra titular
OTRAS NOTICIAS DESTACADAS
barra titular
Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales
Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales
Nacional 22/07/2020 Por 29 votos a favor, 13 en contra y 1 abstención, el proyecto se aprobó en particular luego de un largo debate de siete horas.
Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados
Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados
Nacional 22/07/2020 Tras la aprobación en general del proyecto, comenzó la revisión en particular de las indicaciones ingresadas por los parlamentarios en la Comisión de Constitución.
Jacqueline van Rysselberghe anuncia que recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional por el retiro del 10%
Nacional 22/07/2020 La presidenta de la UDI dijo contar con las firmas, (de 11 senadore), lo que retrasaría la implementación del proyecto en caso de que sea despachada a ley este jueves por la Cámara de Diputados.
Caso "Basura" en La Calera: Contraloría respalda a alcaldesa Trinidad Rojo y quita piso a concejales en licitación por residuos domiciliarios
Regiones 22/07/2020 Luego que la licitación pública del contrato terminara empatada a tres, la jefa comunal acudió al ente fiscalizador, que estableció como "ilegal" el proceder de los concejales que se negaron a repetir el proceso.
Fiscalía presentó recursos para revertir arresto domiciliario de Martín Pradenas y deponer prescripción de abusos
22/07/2020 Fiscalía presentó recursos para revertir arresto domiciliario de Martín Pradenas y deponer prescripción de abusos
Manifestaciones se registraron en varias regiones del país exigiendo justicia para Antonia Barra
22/07/2020 Manifestaciones se registraron en varias regiones del país exigiendo justicia para Antonia Barra
Trasladan a Nicolás Zepeda al aeropuerto para su extradición a Francia por el caso Narumi
22/07/2020 Trasladan a Nicolás Zepeda al aeropuerto para su extradición a Francia por el caso Narumi
Tribunal rechaza solicitud y mantiene en prisión preventiva a John Cobin por homicidio frustrado en Reñaca
22/07/2020 Tribunal rechaza solicitud y mantiene en prisión preventiva a John Cobin por homicidio frustrado en Reñaca
Precios de los combustibles disminuirán por vigésima semana consecutiva a partir de este jueves 23
22/07/2020 Precios de los combustibles disminuirán por vigésima semana consecutiva a partir de este jueves 23
NACIONAL
barra roja
Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales

Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales

Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados

Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados

Jacqueline van Rysselberghe anuncia que recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional por el retiro del 10%

Jacqueline van Rysselberghe anuncia que recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional por el retiro del 10%

Manifestaciones se registraron en varias regiones del país exigiendo justicia para Antonia Barra

Manifestaciones se registraron en varias regiones del país exigiendo justicia para Antonia Barra

REGIONES
barra azul
Caso "Basura" en La Calera: Contraloría respalda a alcaldesa Trinidad Rojo y quita piso a concejales en licitación por residuos domiciliarios

Caso "Basura" en La Calera: Contraloría respalda a alcaldesa Trinidad Rojo y quita piso a concejales en licitación por residuos domiciliarios

Fiscalía presentó recursos para revertir arresto domiciliario de Martín Pradenas y deponer prescripción de abusos

Fiscalía presentó recursos para revertir arresto domiciliario de Martín Pradenas y deponer prescripción de abusos

Tras apelación de Fiscalía, Corte decreta prisión preventiva para los dos imputados por caso de sicariato en Concón

Tras apelación de Fiscalía, Corte decreta prisión preventiva para los dos imputados por caso de sicariato en Concón

Región de Valparaíso supera barrera de los 16 mil contagiados con Covid-19: 1.478 son casos activos

Región de Valparaíso supera barrera de los 16 mil contagiados con Covid-19: 1.478 son casos activos

INTERNACIONAL
barra azul
Jair Bolsonaro dio positivo al test de coronavirus Covid-19 por tercera vez

Jair Bolsonaro dio positivo al test de coronavirus Covid-19 por tercera vez

Actrices de Hollywood firman petición dirigida al presidente Piñera y en apoyo a LasTesis

Actrices de Hollywood firman petición dirigida al presidente Piñera y en apoyo a LasTesis

Terremoto de magnitud 7,8 generó alerta de tsunami en la península de Alaska

Terremoto de magnitud 7,8 generó alerta de tsunami en la península de Alaska

Argentina registró nuevo récord de contagios y muertes por coronavirus

Argentina registró nuevo récord de contagios y muertes por coronavirus

NEGOCIOS
barra amarilla
Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales

Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales

Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados

Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados

Dirección de Presupuestos estima en US$6 mil millones el impacto fiscal por retiro del 10% de los fondos de las AFP

Dirección de Presupuestos estima en US$6 mil millones el impacto fiscal por retiro del 10% de los fondos de las AFP

Precios de los combustibles disminuirán por vigésima semana consecutiva a partir de este jueves 23

Precios de los combustibles disminuirán por vigésima semana consecutiva a partir de este jueves 23

TENDENCIAS
barra morada
Xiaomi presenta su nuevo ventilador portátil el cual se controla desde el smartphone

Xiaomi presenta su nuevo ventilador portátil el cual se controla desde el smartphone

Swisskronotex: Descubre lo último en tendencias en pisos y revestimientos con calidad europea

Swisskronotex: Descubre lo último en tendencias en pisos y revestimientos con calidad europea

Reina Isabel II vende su propia ginebra por 40.000 pesos chilenos

Reina Isabel II vende su propia ginebra por 40.000 pesos chilenos

Experta en Programación Neurolingüística: “Los niños pueden crear adicciones en esta cuarentena”

Experta en Programación Neurolingüística: “Los niños pueden crear adicciones en esta cuarentena”

PURA MUJER
barra rosada
Plan Mascarilla 19: Los detalles de la nueva medida para denunciar "violencia contra la mujer"

Plan Mascarilla 19: Los detalles de la nueva medida para denunciar "violencia contra la mujer"

6 alimentos que te ayudarán a combatir el acné

6 alimentos que te ayudarán a combatir el acné

Todos juntos por un mundo libre de Cáncer de Mama

Todos juntos por un mundo libre de Cáncer de Mama

Cocina entretenida en tu hogar

Cocina entretenida en tu hogar

MOTORES
barra azul
Kia Motors: Número Uno en estudio J.D. Power 2020

Kia Motors: Número Uno en estudio J.D. Power 2020

KIA Telluride y KIA Soul Ev Ganadores de los Premios "World Car 2020"

KIA Telluride y KIA Soul Ev Ganadores de los Premios "World Car 2020"

Descubre y conoce el nuevo KIA Sorento

Descubre y conoce el nuevo KIA Sorento

Vehículos particulares podrán realizar la conversión de gasolina a gas

Vehículos particulares podrán realizar la conversión de gasolina a gas

MUNDO INMOBILIARIO
barra azul
Habitantes de Quintay denuncian construcción de gran complejo inmobiliario pese a sequia que afecta a la zona

Habitantes de Quintay denuncian construcción de gran complejo inmobiliario pese a sequia que afecta a la zona

Tips para que dueños de propiedades negocien con arrendatarios en pandemia

Tips para que dueños de propiedades negocien con arrendatarios en pandemia

Lanzan plataforma para apoyar al sector inmobiliario tras baja de ventas que ya superan el 60%

Lanzan plataforma para apoyar al sector inmobiliario tras baja de ventas que ya superan el 60%

Estudio de compra con subsidio: Mayoría de las comunas de la región Metropolitana quedarían excluidas si se busca un departamento familiar

Estudio de compra con subsidio: Mayoría de las comunas de la región Metropolitana quedarían excluidas si se busca un departamento familiar

PURANOTICIA TV
barra azul
Caso "Horas extras" en Viña del Mar: Consejo de Defensa del Estado se querella contra "brazo derecho" de Reginato

Caso "Horas extras" en Viña del Mar: Consejo de Defensa del Estado se querella contra "brazo derecho" de Reginato

Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl

Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl

El motivo por el cual Quilpué se transformó en tendencia de redes sociales

El motivo por el cual Quilpué se transformó en tendencia de redes sociales

Villa Alemana se prepara para una "nueva era": Los nombres que suenan para reemplazar a José Sabat Marcos

Villa Alemana se prepara para una "nueva era": Los nombres que suenan para reemplazar a José Sabat Marcos

VIDA EN PAREJA
barra azul
Científicos explican por qué viven más tiempo las mujeres que los hombres

Científicos explican por qué viven más tiempo las mujeres que los hombres

Pelear con la pareja nos ayuda a vivir más tiempo (si sabemos hacerlo)

Pelear con la pareja nos ayuda a vivir más tiempo (si sabemos hacerlo)

Solteros o casados: ¿Quiénes llevan un estilo de vida más saludable?

Solteros o casados: ¿Quiénes llevan un estilo de vida más saludable?

Científicos desarrollan la píldora anticonceptiva masculina

Científicos desarrollan la píldora anticonceptiva masculina

Caso "Horas extras" en Viña del Mar: Consejo de Defensa del Estado se querella contra "brazo derecho" de Reginato
PURA TV
Caso "Horas extras" en Viña del Mar: Consejo de Defensa del Estado se querella contra "brazo derecho" de Reginato
Caso "Horas extras" en Viña del Mar: Consejo de Defensa del Estado se querella contra "brazo...
Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl
PURA TV
Señal En Vivo de Puranoticia.cl
El motivo por el cual Quilpué se transformó en tendencia de redes sociales
PURA TV
El motivo por el cual Quilpué se transformó en...
Villa Alemana se prepara para una "nueva era": Los nombres que suenan para reemplazar a José Sabat Marcos
PURA TV
Villa Alemana se prepara para una "nueva era":...
Contraloría revela "serias falencias" y "preocupante actuar" de Hospitales Van Buren, Gustavo Fricke y Naval en plena pandemia
PURA TV
Contraloría revela "serias falencias" y...

Buscador
LO ÚLTIMO
Senador Harboe pidió retirar postulación de Chile a los Juegos Panamericanos 2023
23:48 Senador Harboe pidió retirar postulación de Chile a los Juegos Panamericanos 2023
Actrices de Hollywood firman petición dirigida al presidente Piñera y en apoyo a LasTesis
23:34 Actrices de Hollywood firman petición dirigida al presidente Piñera y en apoyo a LasTesis
Jacqueline van Rysselberghe anuncia que recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional por el retiro del 10%
23:14 Jacqueline van Rysselberghe anuncia que recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional por el retiro del 10%
Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados
22:59 Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados
Viñuela rompió el silencio tras polémica en matinal: "Estoy medicado y con crisis de pánico"
22:33 Viñuela rompió el silencio tras polémica en matinal: "Estoy medicado y con crisis de pánico"
Cristopher Toselli y campaña de la UC en Libertadores: "Estamos en deuda"
22:14 Cristopher Toselli y campaña de la UC en Libertadores: "Estamos en deuda"
Fiscalía presentó recursos para revertir arresto domiciliario de Martín Pradenas y deponer prescripción de abusos
22:02 Fiscalía presentó recursos para revertir arresto domiciliario de Martín Pradenas y deponer prescripción de abusos
Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales
21:42 Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales
Manifestaciones se registraron en varias regiones del país exigiendo justicia para Antonia Barra
21:28 Manifestaciones se registraron en varias regiones del país exigiendo justicia para Antonia Barra
Trasladan a Nicolás Zepeda al aeropuerto para su extradición a Francia por el caso Narumi
21:05 Trasladan a Nicolás Zepeda al aeropuerto para su extradición a Francia por el caso Narumi
Ministro de Hacienda por retiro del 10% de las AFP: "Es un mal proyecto porque utiliza la Constitución"
20:51 Ministro de Hacienda por retiro del 10% de las AFP: "Es un mal proyecto porque utiliza la Constitución"
Cinco personas fueron detenidas tras ser sorprendidas practicando snowboard en cercanías a Valle Nevado
20:34 Cinco personas fueron detenidas tras ser sorprendidas practicando snowboard en cercanías a Valle Nevado
LO MÁS VISTO
Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales
Senado aprobó en general el proyecto que permite el retiro del 10% de los fondos previsionales
Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados
Senadores aprobaron indicación y proyecto del retiro del 10% vuelve a la Cámara de Diputados
Jacqueline van Rysselberghe anuncia que recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional por el retiro del 10%
Jacqueline van Rysselberghe anuncia que recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional por el retiro del 10%
Manifestaciones se registraron en varias regiones del país exigiendo justicia para Antonia Barra
Manifestaciones se registraron en varias regiones del país exigiendo justicia para Antonia Barra
Caso "Basura" en La Calera: Contraloría respalda a alcaldesa Trinidad Rojo y quita piso a concejales en licitación por residuos domiciliarios
Caso "Basura" en La Calera: Contraloría respalda a alcaldesa Trinidad Rojo y quita piso a concejales en licitación por residuos domiciliarios
Fiscalía presentó recursos para revertir arresto domiciliario de Martín Pradenas y deponer prescripción de abusos
Fiscalía presentó recursos para revertir arresto domiciliario de Martín Pradenas y deponer prescripción de abusos
Trasladan a Nicolás Zepeda al aeropuerto para su extradición a Francia por el caso Narumi
Trasladan a Nicolás Zepeda al aeropuerto para su extradición a Francia por el caso Narumi
Tribunal rechaza solicitud y mantiene en prisión preventiva a John Cobin por homicidio frustrado en Reñaca
Tribunal rechaza solicitud y mantiene en prisión preventiva a John Cobin por homicidio frustrado en Reñaca
Precios de los combustibles disminuirán por vigésima semana consecutiva a partir de este jueves 23
Precios de los combustibles disminuirán por vigésima semana consecutiva a partir de este jueves 23
Cinco personas fueron detenidas tras ser sorprendidas practicando snowboard en cercanías a Valle Nevado
Cinco personas fueron detenidas tras ser sorprendidas practicando snowboard en cercanías a Valle Nevado