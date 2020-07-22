Actrices de Hollywood firman petición dirigida al presidente Piñera y en apoyo a LasTesis

Numerosas actrices de cine y televisión firmaron una petición dirigida al gobierno de Sebastián Piñera y en apoyo al colectivo chileno LasTesis.
Esto debido a la denuncia que interpuso Carabineros contra las autoras de "Un violador en tu camino", performance que se convirtió en un himno feminista a nivel mundial.
"Firmemos esta petición y mostrémosle al presidente chileno Sebastián Piñera que el mundo está viendo... ¡Retiren los cargos!", señala el mensaje publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de la actriz Amber Tamblyn, que cuenta con las firmas de decenas de artistas y también cantantes, como Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Milla Jovovich, Olivia Wilde, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana, Cat Power, Eva Longoria y Leonor Varela.
"Creemos que, cuando los sistemas de poder atacan a una mujer por oponerse a la violencia social, están atacando a todas las mujeres", agrega la petición
Cabe señalar que el grupo de artistas califica de "fraudulenta" la acción judicial emprendida por Carabineros contra el colectivo feminista.
MIRA ACÁ LA PETICIÓN:
In 2019, the Chilean protest song 'A Rapist In Your Path' rattled the world. @lastesis now face fraudulent charges by Chile's National Police. Sign the petition (link in bio) and show @sebastianpinerae the world is watching. Check out my latest IGTV for more info on LASTESIS. Drop the charges! #WeareLASTESIS
